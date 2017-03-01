Joe Biden: His Son Beau’s Widow Hallie Is Now Dating His Other Son Hunter

REX/Shutterstock

Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe Biden’s son Beau who died in 2015, is now dating Beau’s brother Hunter, according to a shocking official statement from March 1. Got all that?

“Hallie Biden and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter Biden tells Page Six in an official statement. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.” Well, we certainly didn’t see that coming!

When he was alive, Beau Biden was the former attorney general of Delaware and served in Iraq with the Delaware Army National Guard. He and Hallie have two children named Natalie and Hunter, and Hallie was heartbroken when Beau passed away from brain cancer in May 2015.

Now, it looks like she’s ready to move on…with Beau’s lawyer brother Hunter, who has separated from his wife Kathleen (they have three children together, named Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi). We don’t know what to say, except that this romantic development is like something right out of a soap opera.

As if it isn’t all dramatic enough, former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden approve! “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe told the outlet in another statement. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.” At the very least, it’s sort of surprising to note that the entire family went on the record for this. We’ll keep you posted.

