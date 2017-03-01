REX/Shutterstock

Barack Obama’s goal is to ‘oust’ Donald Trump from the presidency by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, according to a report on March 1. He’s allegedly preparing to become the leader of the ‘Dump Trump’ movement.

Barack Obama, 55, is reportedly so displeased with how Donald J. Trump, 70, has been running the country that he’s hoping to oust his successor from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, according to the DailyMail on March 1. Obama is allegedly getting help from his longtime adviser Valerie Jarrett, 60, who moved into his 8,200-square-foot mansion with Michelle Obama. It’s only two miles away from the White House.

Jarrett has played a fundamental role in the Obama presidency. She lived in the White House and helped design his domestic and foreign policies. Now, they’re reportedly working together again to defend what they believe is best for the United States of America. “Obama was at first reluctant to assume the role of leader of the opposition,” a family source tells DailyMail. “No longer the most powerful man in the world, he was just observing Trump and not liking what he saw.”

“[Obama] was weary and burned out after eight years in office,” their family source continued. “But Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy. And, as usual, he bowed to Valerie’s political wisdom and advice.” Obama has only made one public comment against Trump since leaving the presidency, and it was about Trump’s immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Obama believes “citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake,” a spokesman said on his behalf. He’s also getting closer to making public appearances in politics, according to Attorney General Eric Holder. “It’s coming. He’s coming,” Holder said.

