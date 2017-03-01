‘L&HH’: Bambi Benson Sick Over Rumors That Lil Scrappy Is Trying To Get His Ex Back

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Say it ain’t so! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Bambi Benson is tired of hearing rumors that Lil Scrappy is trying to get back with Erica Dixon, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Bambi’s hoping it’s all lies, since she reportedly split with him only a few months ago.

Lil Scrappy, 33, reportedly dumped his fiancée Bambi Benson, 30, after she asked him to change his partying ways. It was a major shock, since fans last saw the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars getting engaged on the season five finale. Now, is he actually pursuing an old flame? “There’s a lot of people saying that Lil Scrappy is chasing his baby mamma again [Erica Dixon],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Bambi has heard through people that he’s actually back with Erica and she’s sick over it, she doesn’t want to believe it.”

Erica and Scrappy share a child together, so of course they will always remain close. However, would they actually reconcile? “The thing about it is prior to him… I want to say a couple of weeks before him proposing to Bambi, Scrappy was trying to get back with me,” Erica revealed in Aug. 2016 during her interview with VH1. “He called my mama 21 times. He called my old publicist… like wanted to have this conversation… in which we did, we put our differences to the side.”

Meanwhile, Bambi has been focusing on her well-being and happiness. The reality star was recently hospitalized, taking to social media on Jan. 26 with a confession. She said, “These past few days have been so physically and emotionally painful. I wasn’t going to share this because it will be a joke to some… but others will get it. I’ve been beating myself up trying to take care of other people and finally got that dramatic reminder that I need to chill and take care of myself.”

Adding fuel to the rumors, Scrappy was reportedly spotted leaving a Miami strip club on Dec. 20, after having a few beverages. On top of that, in the season six super trailer, Tammy Rivera helps support Bambi after her relationship struggles start to really affect her day-to-day life. The first episode will air March 6, so we’ll get even more answers about her status with Scrappy then!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scrappy and Erica would actually get back together? Let us know!

