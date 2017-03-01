Image Courtesy of BBC Radio 1/Image Courtesy of Nexstar Broadcasting

The internet is ripping its hair out waiting for April The Giraffe to get a move on and give birth to her calf. While fans of the now famous animal sit around watching her webcam 24/7, some have found fun ways to help pass the time. In fact, Tom Hiddleston actually narrated the live stream!

Tom Hiddleston, 36, had April The Giraffe, 15, fans rolling on the floor when he gave an epic play-by-play of what the soon-to-be mama was doing on her webcam — which has lately been a whole lot of nothing as the internet impatiently awaits the birth of her calf. For some reason this pregnant giraffe — who lives at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, NY with her baby daddy Oliver, 5 — has captivated people to the point where over 100,000 viewers are tuned in 24/7 to the live stream focused on her. So, naturally, the Avengers star had to get in on the action by doing a live narration of April’s day on March 1.

“All giraffes need to exercise,” Tom said during the dramatic narrative of April’s movements he gave while on BBC Radio 1. “She’s taking a walk around her room. Look at that magnificent long neck.” Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend described the majestic beast’s tail as swishing “magnificently around her quarters. She takes a bow, she knows the world is watching.” Oh, Tom, only you could make April The Giraffe seem even cooler than she already is.

As much as fans love April, some are starting to get really irritated waiting on her baby to arrive — but that calf is gonna come when it’s good and ready and nothing can rush them! “We are showing all signs of end of pregnancy but no active labor at this time,” Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park told Us Weekly.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Tom’s narration of April’s webcam? Give us all your thoughts below!

