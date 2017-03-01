Angelina Jolie Lonely For Brad Pitt — She Made The Mistake Of A Lifetime: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie made a bold move in Sept. 2016 when she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Now, she’s allegedly questioning that decision, according to a new report, March 1. The actress is reportedly ‘missing her ride-or-die support system’ and allegedly thinks she could have made the wrong decision. These details are TOO much!

Angelina Jolie, 41, filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, 53 on Sept. 19, 2016, and after scathing documents between the two were made public, it seemed like she was 100 % sure about her decision to end their marriage. However, that’s not the case now, according to a new report, March 1. “She’s missing her one ride-or-die support system, who’s always championed her no matter what,” OK Mag reported. “She’s keeping her head up, but she’s desperate and lonely and starting to feel like she made the mistake of a lifetime.” Wow.

When Angie filed for divorce, she also requested sole physical custody of the couple’s six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. This eventually led to devastating investigations by the FBI and California Department of Child and Family Services into Brad’s fatherhood. Although Brad was eventually cleared of both investigations, this was still a hard hit, not only to his reputation, but to his fatherhood. It’s hard to believe that Angie could be reportedly missing him after all of that, right?

Well, “Angie is doubting herself and her hasty decision to file for divorce,” the mag reported. In fact, “she wonders if she’s thrown away what could have been a lifetime of happiness in one fell swoop.” This is insane.

Now that time has passed, it sounds like Angie may have thought some things over. “She relied on Brad for more than she realized. He was such an emotionally present, hands-on dad and partner,” a source told the mag. “And with the rumors that he’s been spending time with Kate Hudson, 37, she feels extra pangs of regret.” Yikes…

IF Angie feels that way about the Kate rumors — which we told you are NOT true — then she may not to happy about what we just learned. Brad has been talking to his most infamous ex, Jennifer Aniston, 48, lately, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. They’ve “been in touch on a limited basis,” our source said. Get the full scoop on that, right here.

Angie’s reported lonely feelings come after she gave her first interview, post-Brad-split on Feb. 20, where she appeared to be very emotional and flustered. “I don’t want to say very much about that,” Angie said to BBC News when asked about her life since the divorce. She emotionally paused multiple times during the interview, seemingly to keep her composure. Angie admitted that it’s been a “difficult time,” dealing with everything, but her family is getting her through. Hopefully Brad and Angie can get to a good place.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angie will ever get back together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.