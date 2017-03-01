Alicia Keys Does Musical Impressions On ‘Fallon’ & Her Gwen Stefani Is Next Level: Watch

In case you need a reminder that Alicia Keys is one of the most talented humans on the planet, well, this should be the only video you see today. WATCH Alicia nail impressions of Gwen Stefani, Adele and more on the ‘Tonight Show’ right here!

Alicia Keys, 36, totally killed it at “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on the Feb. 28 episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and you can WATCH her show off her stuff above.

Alicia channeled fellow icons Gwen Stefani, Adele and the late Janis Joplin during the segment, first absolutely owning a rendition of “Miss Mary Mack” as Gwen. The audience was practically crying from laughter when she started rapping, “I ain’t Miss Mary Mack, girl,” a la “Hollaback Girl”. Too good.

Happenin’ now on @FallonTonight 📺 A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:29pm PST

Alicia also sang the “Alphabet Song” and “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” (LOL) as Adele and Janis. As we all know, silliness is the name of the game, yet Alicia managed to showcase her amazing voice like the star she is. Love it!

Jimmy Fallon, 42, held his own with a cover of the “Meow Mix” jingle, which he sang as Elvis Presley. Let’s be real, though: it was all about Alicia.

While the “In Common” singer did great, we hesitate to say that she’s better than Ariana Grande at the game. The “Side To Side” singer’s appearance on the show definitely goes down in history; who can forget her scarily good impressions of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Celine Dion? Iconic — not to mention the Saturday Night Live sketch that it inspired.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this was the best “Wheel of Musical Impressions” yet? Tell us if you loved Alicia’s take on it!