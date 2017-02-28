Xscape Reunites After Nearly 18 Years Apart: Kandi Burruss, Tiny & More Making New Music

Image Courtesy of SBME SPECIAL MKTS.

YASSS!!! Time to celebrate as R&B girl group Xscape is reuniting after breaking up 18 years ago. Members Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris made the big announcement Feb. 28 and we’ve got the details, right here!

Best news ever! The mid ’90s R&B girl group Xscape is getting back together nearly two decades after calling it quits. In case you don’t remember them, it’s where we got our first introduction to future Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 40, and T.I.‘s soon to be ex-wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. The ladies hit up Big Tigger’s afternoon show on Atlanta’s V103 to officially announce that they are back together and ready to roll!

Tiny and Kandi had been feuding for years, but they just had a conversation recently were they decided to put all of their hate in the past. Tiny revealed, “We’ve grown. We’re going to let bygones be bygones and everything else after this is going to be our legacy.” The two finally had their first big talk in years Feb. 27 and Kandi said, “It’s crazy cause last night it was emotional. We had a real conversation that we hadn’t had in a long time.”

We got our first big hint that something was about to go down when Kandi dropped a video to her Instagram account showing off herself alongside Tiny and Tameka Scott, 41, at the radio station and captioned it, “Tune in to @v103atlanta! It’s the first time I’ve done an interview with my group XSCAPE in probably almost 18yrs.” Whoa! Tiny and Kandi together and happy? That’s something we thought we would NEVER see!

LaTocha Scott, 43, wasn’t in the studio, but she did call in for the interview. She later confirmed the big news on her Instagram, posting a photo of the group back in their ’90s heyday and captioned it “It’s official Xscape is Back Thanks to all of our fans for your prayers & your loyalty 😘😘#Xscapeisback #Tiny#Kandi #Tamika #LaTocha #Blessed#xscape.” The group is getting back together to record some fresh new music and plans to eventually tour, introducing a whole new generation of fans to their classic hits like “Just Kickin’ It” and “Love on My Mind.” They haven’t released an album since 1998’s Traces of My Lipstick, so this is BIG news!

