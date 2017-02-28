Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Revealed? Shocking New Details On His Identity Emerge

Courtesy of Instagram

Interesting! The mystery behind the identity of ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy may have been solved! New details have emerged about the father of Kailyn’s third child, and we have all the info here!

Kailyn Lowry, 24, has been keeping the identity of the man fathering her baby secret, and although his name is still unknown, new details give fans a little more insight into who it could be! Well, it’s definitely not her ex-husband, Javi! Drumroll, please..

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating,” Kailyn’s publicist, Casi Densmore-Koon, told Radar. “This was Kail’s choice and she is 100 percent happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.” Whoa! Who could that be? We’re so happy to hear that Kailyn’s happy!

So will we be seeing the Teen Mom 2 star’s friend on television or on social media anytime soon? That remains up in the air, according to her rep. As of now, “we don’t know how involved the father will be,” she said. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Kailyn’s emotions have been up and down lately, as she’s going through a tough divorce with Javi and mourning a recent miscarriage. But she’s also celebrating this new “rainbow baby,” this miraculous little one coming into her life after devastation — the rainbow after the storm. She finally showed off her baby bump to fans on February 27 on Instagram, and she looks adorable. What an exciting time!

