YouTube TV: 5 Things To Know About The Epic New Live Streaming Service

The world of technology just got a little bit cooler. YouTube TV announced itself today (Feb. 28) as a brand new live streaming service that will make your old school flatscreen feel totally inadequate and useless. Here’s everything you need to know!

1. What is YouTube TV exactly?

Think of the YouTube page you’ve come to love and simply add a live streaming option. YouTube TV offers a mix of different live streams, including broadcast and cable television along with the endless collection of online videos in the original YouTube library.

2. Why do I need it?

If you’re one of the many Americans who never bothered to buy cable, YouTube TV is about to become your best friend. For only $30 a month, it’s significantly cheaper than cable. That price also covers SIX different accounts, so each member of your family can have a personalized account. Pretty neat!

3. What channels do I have access to?

The four main staples are ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. On top of that, YouTube TV features around 30 0f the biggest cable channels like Syfy, FX, The CW, and Nat Geo Wild.

4. What are the drawbacks?

Look, no invention is perfect. YouTube TV does have some minor flaws when it comes to channel selection. It misses a number of Viacom features, including the ever-so-popular Comedy Central and MTV. As for news coverage, don’t expect to see CNN…or TBS…or TNT. AMC and and A+E won’t be included either.

5. Why did YouTube add a live streaming service?

In case Millennials haven’t noticed, practically everything is done online now! We generally spend more time looking at our computer screens instead of TV screens. Knowing this, YouTube decided to expand its empire to gain as many viewers as possible. It has a lot of competition, though, since Hulu Plus, DirecTV Now, and Sling are all involved in the same market.

