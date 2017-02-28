Kylie Jenner & Tyga: Their Plans To Throw A Destination Wedding In An ‘Exotic Location’

Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s most romantic moments have been on beaches, and now that’s where they want to hold their big ‘I Do’s.’ HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how they want to throw a huge destination wedding in a super exotic location.

Beach bride! Kylie Jenner can’t wait to marry longtime boyfriend Tyga, 27, and they’re already setting their sights on throwing their big ceremony on sandy shores. “Tyga would love to have a big destination wedding and invite all of his friends and family. He has talked to Kylie for a long time about wanting to honor his heritage and say their I Do’s in either Vietnam or Jamaica or maybe even throw parties in both countries where his family is from when they get hitched,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie is totally open to the idea and she thinks it would be fun to get married in an exotic location on a beautiful beach,” our insider adds. The 19-year-old and her man seem to always love tropical beach destinations as their favorite vacation spots, hitting up the likes of Mexico, the Turks and Caicos and Costa Rica within the past year. Beautiful sandy shores with cool ocean breezes would make for such a romantic wedding!

As we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner, 61, is already talking about a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff show for her daughter and Tyga. “Kris already has every business opportunity lined-up for Kylie and Tyga when they finally decide to get married. In true Kardashian style, Kris wants everything from the engagement party to the wedding and honeymoon to be filmed for TV.” Ky’s older sister Kim Kardashian‘s lavish 2011 wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries ended up being one of E!’s highest rated specials ever, and we’re sure Kylie and Tyga’s nuptials will be an even bigger extravaganza!

