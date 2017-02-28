‘The Voice’: We Get It, Blake & Gwen Are Dating — Let’s Start Focusing On The Singers

Courtesy of NBC

There were SO many talented singers on the season 12 premiere of ‘The Voice,’ but it wasn’t the contestants at the center of the show. Instead, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship was the entire focus of the episode — and I’m REALLY hoping this isn’t a sign of what’s to come this season.

As an avid viewer of The Voice, I’ve watched Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani’s relationship blossom in front of my very eyes. Believe me, I ship these two harder than just about anyone, and I’m pretty much obsessed with how cute they are together. That being said, I think it’s very important that The Voice doesn’t rely on this relationship as the vocal point of season 12, just because both singers are serving as coaches.

I get it: The elephant in the room had to be addressed in the premiere, so I totally understand that there was a lot of focus on Blake and Gwen in the Feb. 28 episode. By the end of the two hours, though, I found myself already sick of how often the romance was brought up. Are we really going to hear about it every time both of them push their buttons or go against each other? Because that’s going to happen a LOT.

The playful banter and PDA is adorable, don’t get me wrong, but it’s important that this celebrity romance doesn’t take precedent over the purpose of the show, which, of course, is to find talented singers. I was blown away by several contestants’ Blind Auditions in the premiere — can we talk about J Chosen, Mark Isaiah, Lauren Duski and Felicia Temple!? — but looking back, it’s just hard to even remember much aside from the Blake and Gwen storyline.

All I’m saying is this: Let us see some of the couple’s cuteness, but keep it to a minimum, please! We all know they’re dating. It’s not that exciting anymore. Let’s go ahead and focus on making one of these hopeful singers a star instead!

HollywoodLifers, do you think they overdid it with Blake and Gwen on The Voice? Or are you loving how much they’re showing off the relationship?

