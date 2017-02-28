Skrillex Reuniting With His Former Emo Band From First To Last? See Evidence

REX/Shutterstock

Goodbye EDM, hello EMO! After many years of success as a solo DJ, Skrillex appears to have reunited with his original hardcore band, From First To Last. Don’t believe us? Check out the damning evidence that has music lovers flipping out!

Whoever said Skrillex, 29, isn’t a true musician clearly doesn’t know about his debut band. Before making it big as a EDM god, Sonny Moore (that’s his real name) was part of a band called From First To Last until 2007. After going solo for ten years, a new photo suggests the DJ has reunited with his old bandmates. The post-hardcore band changed their official Twitter profile picture today to include a picture of Skrillex, captioning it, “2017 vibes.” That sounds like homecoming to us!

2017 Vibes <3 pic.twitter.com/STxDvdi6lX — From First To Last (@FFTLAST) February 28, 2017

Despite being nominated for FIVE Grammys in 2011, Skrillex has often come under fire for not being a TRUE musician because of his EDM style. Electronic music may not involve drums or a guitar, but the amount of technology involved on the computer or button pad is truly outstanding. It’s not easy putting all those sounds together and turn it into a full song! Skrillex won a total of three Grammys for his impeccable work, including Best Dance/Electronica Album, Best Dance Recording, and Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical.” TAKE THAT HATERS!

Even if you’re not a fan of his, you can’t deny the awesomeness of his Justin Bieber collaboration! The “Sorry” singer redefined pop music by joining forces with the EMD god, resulting in the hot radio track “Where Are U Now?” During one of his concerts, Justin brought Skrillex out on stage for an unforgettable performance. For potential future collaborations, From First To Last doesn’t exactly play the type of music Justin brings to the table, but in this day and age, it’s always better to expect the unexpected!

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to new music From First To Last now that Skrillex has returned?

