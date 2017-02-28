Selena Gomez sure does love The Weeknd. So much, in fact, that she’s been supporting him at almost each and every one of his concerts recently. The latest one she attended was in Paris on Feb. 28, when she was seen singing and dancing during a performance of ‘Can’t Feel My Face.’ Watch a video here!

The Weeknd performed an epic show in Paris on Feb. 28, as part of his European tour, and while doing so, Selena Gomez was seen rocking out to her man’s music! Specifically, she was jamming out to “Can’t Feel My Face” alongside model Sara Sampaio.

In a video posted on Sara’s Instagram story, Selena can be seen bobbing her head back and forth, singing the lyrics, and pointing her fingers at the camera. She obviously had a great time at the concert, and it’s the cutest thing ever! Watch the video below.

As we previously told you, this isn’t the first time Selena has supported her man at his concerts. She was first seen at his Amsterdam show earlier this week, and then again at Drake‘s epic concert in Germany on Feb. 25. But supporting him isn’t all she’s doing. We’ve also learned they’re working on new music together!

“Part of the reason Selena is on the road with The Weeknd is to finish up the tracks they have been working on together,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Selena hopes at least one of the few songs they have been working on together will be ready for release within the next two months. Expect a sexy, sultry, slow love song from them soon.”

