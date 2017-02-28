Sean Paul Welcomes Son Levi Blaze — See Adorable First Photo Of Baby Boy

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s a boy! Sean Paul is officially a father, and we could not be more thrilled for the singer & his wife. The two announced the arrival of their son via Instagram on Feb. 26 with the CUTEST family pic, and we are totally melting inside. World, meet baby Levi Blaze!

Sean Paul, 44, and his wife Jodi “Jinx” Stewart Henriques are now a family of three! The hip-hop artist’s wife has officially given birth to the couple’s first chid, and the two decided to introduce him to their fans on Feb. 26. Sharing the sweetest pic of their little one, named Levi Blaze Henriques, via Instagram, Sean couldn’t stop gushing about his newborn son — and we totally don’t blame him! Just LOOK at his precious face.

“AN THEN THERE WERE 3 BIG UP MI SON THE REAL BOSS LEVI BLAZE HENRIQUES AN MY WIFE THE BOSS MOMMY @jodijinx#MIBUMPANMIHEARTPUMP ❤️️🙏🏽🔥🙏🏽❤️️,” Sean captioned his first family pic featuring Levi. In the photo, the infant and his parents cuddle on a bed, and while Levi sleeps, Sean and Jodi look at their baby lovingly — SO cute! And fans are totally loving this sweet snapshot too.

“Omggggg too cute. Congrats,” one fan commented on the pic. Another gushed, “Aah Congratulations! Lil man is beautiful 💙💗.” Sean and his TV-presenter wife tied the knot back in May 2012, and the two seem completely overjoyed about finally becoming parents. “My wife’s been doing a lot of preparation and warning me,” Sean said about having a baby on the way in an interview with BBC News in December. “But I’ve always been like, ‘Ach, I’ll be a great dad.’”

There’s one thing that Sean admittedly needed to work on though! “Then there’s times when I’m talking out loud and I’m realizing that I’m going to have to clean that filthy mouth out!” the star added. LOL! Sean first announced he and Jodi were expecting a baby by posting to social media in August. He wrote, “LEAD SINGER ARRIVING FEBRUARY 2017 #THEHENRIQUES.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Sean is now a father? Isn’t baby Levi adorable?

