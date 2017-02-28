Oops! Savannah Guthrie was trying to tell a cute story about her doting husband, but called him by co-anchor Matt Lauer’s name instead. Things got just a little uncomfortable for her ‘Today’ show colleagues and poor Savannah. Watch the awkward flub!

Aww, Savannah! It happens to the best of us. The Today show crew was discussing a new study on February 28 that found mothers lose a lot more sleep over their lives than fathers, and Savannah Guthrie, 45, tried to tell an anecdote about taking care of her newborn. But instead of saying that her dear husband Mike Feldman was complaining about being tired when they needed to feed their son in the middle of the night, she slipped and said “Matt”….as in Matt Lauer! Uh oh!

Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones laughed uncontrollably as Savannah realized her Freudian slip and turned bright red. It was so funny! “Breaking news! Anything you want to talk about?” Sheinelle joked as Savannah tried to gather herself. The camera cut to Washington, DC, where Matt was waiting for the next segment. He was full-on face palming and gasping for air. Leave her alone; she’s tired!

“That’s our secret,” Matt said, jokingly, shaking his head in his hands in embarrassment. Savannah, who had just returned from maternity leave the day prior after giving birth to son Charles, owned up to the gaffe and even brought it back later for Matt’s segment. “Let’s head back down to Washington and more with Mike,” she joked, now calling him by her husband’s name as he stood in front of the Capitol.

“Matt at work, Mike at home,” he retorted. “I’m not paying for college for Vale and Charlie, alright?”

HollywoodLifers, did you laugh at Savannah’s mistake? Tell us in the comments!