Sarah Silverman Defends Choice Not To Be A Mom: It’s A ‘Sacrifice’ To Live My ‘Fullest Life’

Rather than settling down and having kids, Sarah Silverman has decided to live her ‘fullest life!’ And she explained her sometimes-controversial decision in a series of honest tweets that insist women CAN’T have it all when it comes to career & family. Check out the comedian’s reasoning here — you may be surprised!

Sarah Silverman, 46, lives her life with no regrets and, as some may be shocked to learn, she’s actually GLAD she doesn’t have any children. In fact, she apparently wouldn’t want it any other way! Why? Because according to a tweet she wrote on Feb. 28, women comics can’t live “without sacrifice” when it comes to having a successful career AND a family. Opening up about her strategic choice, the comedian explained via Twitter why she never wants kids. And honestly, we can’t blame her for her personal decision!

As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

So this is just a lil fuck all y’all bc u can’t be a woman w/out sacrifice & that’s the fact jack. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

And I ❤️ my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They’re my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 28, 2017

“As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don’t have to do that. I’d so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self,” Sarah wrote to her more than 10 million followers.

She continued, “So this is just a lil f–k all y’all bc u can’t be a woman w/out sacrifice & that’s the fact jack.” But, as she explained in another tweet, she’s not trying to shade male comedians. “And I [love] my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They’re my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family,” she said. But while apparently kids are off the table for the actress, marriage may still be in the cards for her!

Although Sarah’s never been married, she told Ellen DeGeneres back in June 2015 that she wouldn’t tie the knot until gay marriage is legal. And considering she’s been dating Michael Sheen since 2014, there’s still a chance Sarah will say “I do!” Either way though, the star is clearly happy and living her best life — and to that we say cheers!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by what Sarah had to say about motherhood?

