Nicki Minaj’s Ex Defends Her In Remy Ma Feud: That Diss Track Was Totally ‘Disrespectful’

Safaree Samuels, who dated Nicki Minaj for years before a bitter breakup, is putting his two cents in on the rapper’s feud with Remy Ma. Despite their brutal fallout, Safaree actually somewhat stuck up for Nicki when asked about Remy’s scathing diss track against her — check it out here!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Remy Ma’s feud has made major waves in the rap community recently, especially with the Feb. 25 release of Remy’s track, ‘Shether,’ in which she totally goes after Nicki with NO subtly. No, literally, she says “F*** Nicki Minaj” multiple times in the song, and absolutely tears the 34-year-old apart for the full, seven minute song. Now, Nicki’s ex, Safaree Samuels, who has had similarly negative things to say about the rapper in the past, is weighing in.

“I ain’t gonna lie, credibility wise, it’s definitely some…it’s just a very disrespectful record,” Safaree told TMZ. “It’s probably the most disrespectful record I ever heard in my life.”

So, does he think Nicki should clap back with an equally-scathing song of her own? “I don’t know, because it’s like, what can you even say?” he admitted. “[It’s] not even about the streets being behind [Remy] or not, it’s like, what can you even say to Remy right now? There’s really not much.” Don’t expect him to team up with his ex to pen the song, either — Safaree said he wants to steer clear of involving himself in the “female beef!”

Earlier this month, the Love & Hip-Hop star slammed reports that she and Nicki were feuding, but when Nicki seemingly dissed her on the song “Make Love,” Remy went all out and fired back on “Shether.” HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Nicki plans to come back with some wild lyrics on her own — and we’ll be patiently waiting until that day comes!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree that Remy’s diss track was totally disrespectful? Do you think Safaree should go after Remy to defend Nicki?

