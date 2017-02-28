Wife Of SEAL Killed In Yemen Breaks Down In Tears During Standing Ovation In Congress

Courtesy of Twitter

While many moments during President Donald Trump’s Joint Sessions of Congress speech were divisive, one specific point in his address made the entire audience rise and applaud — when Carryn Owens, the wife of a late Navy SEAL, was recognized and broke into tears.

While President Donald Trump, 70, was the one who addressed the Joint Session of Congress on Feb. 28, the real star of the night was Carryn Owens — the wife of a late Navy SEAL Team 6 member — who broke into tears when the commander-in-chief acknowledged her husband. Carryn’s spouse, William “Ryan” Owens, was killed in Yemen during a controversial raid on al Qaeda on Jan. 28.

Carryn was seated next to the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, 35, during his speech and he welcomed her by saying, they “were blessed to be joined by Carryn Owens, widow of US Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens.”

“Ryan died as he lived,” Trump said to all in attendance. “A warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation.” Carryn began to cry as the entire room rose to applaud her. Congress seemed to clap for Ryan’s widow longer than they cheered for Trump at any point throughout his whole speech. Trump did interject to let everyone know that Secretary of Defense James Mattis, had told him that “Ryan was part of a highly successful raid.” “Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity,” Trump said.

While Carryn was praised endlessly for her husband’s accomplishments (SEAL Team 6 is best known for killing Osama bin Laden), there is some contention surrounding his death, as Ryan’s father, Bill Owens, actually refused Trump’s invitation to meet with him. For background, Ryan was the very first member of the U.S. military to be killed during Trump’s administration in what Bill called a “stupid mission.”

