‘RHOBH’ Recap: Lisa Rinna Makes A Shocking Confession To Kim Richards

After weeks of ‘not remembering’ harsh comments she made about Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna finally admitted on the Feb. 28 episode of ‘RHOBH’ that she did, in fact, say those hurtful words. And when she made the very public confession, jaws hit the floor.

We still don’t buy that Lisa Rinna “couldn’t remember” saying Kim Richards was close to death and Kyle was an enabler, so we’re glad she finally fessed up to it all on the Feb. 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But things got super awkward when she made the very public confession during a cake tasting at Kyle’s house.

Not only did Eileen and Erika‘s eyes practically pop out of their heads, but Kim and Kyle’s jaws hit the floor, when Lisa fessed up to saying those hurtful words — mainly because Lisa had sworn she never said anything about Kim or Kyle to Eden.

Lisa tried to diffuse the situation, but Lisa Vanderpump made that difficult for her (obviously). And then, when Kim started yelling at Eden for repeating what Rinna said, Vanderpump tried defending Eden. Kyle didn’t like that very much, as she told Vanderpump to “pick a lane.”

It was a messy argument, but fortunately, Kim’s sponsor was on hand to act as a buffer. Kyle’s friend Carnie Wilson was also on hand, and she tried her best at bringing everyone back together. And believe it or not, Rinna and Kim actually decided to move on and leave the past in the past. However, only time will tell if they actually follow through with that. According to Vanderpump, it’s all in Rinna’s hands at this point.

