‘L&HH’s Cardi B & Offset Dating: Friends Fear He’ll Break Her Heart

‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars Cardi B and Offset have quickly become a fan favorite couple since they seemingly confirmed their relationship in early February. However, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Cardi’s friends are a little concerned that he might hurt her!

“Cardi B and Offset are still seeing each other, on her side it’s exclusive,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “With Offset, who knows. He’s a bad boy, he does what he wants. People are a little worried Cardi will get her heart broken, but she claims she can handle herself. She’s a big girl, so hopefully she knows what she’s doing with this guy.” We hope so too!

Cardi, 24, and Migos rapper Offset, 23, were first linked when they were caught holding hands at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. After that the Love & Hip Hop: New York stars appeared to make things official when she posted a throwback video to Instagram on Valentine’s Day of the two of them at the the Patriots vs. Falcons game, with the caption, “Oooh hey babe 💋.” Then the rapper made fans freak by commenting with the boyfriend and girlfriend emoji — giving us all the confirmation we needed to start rooting for them as a couple.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, an insider said that Cardi isn’t worried so much about her man stepping out on her, as groupies trying to get with him. “She knows that these b**ches out here will literally throw their body parts at him because he’s a rapper and try to get him caught up in some bull.” As long as Cardi trusts Offset then that’s all that matters! But it is definitely sweet of her friends to look out for her!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Cardi B and Offset are going to work out? Do you think that he will end up cheating on her, or will the Migos rapper remain faithful to his new lady? Give us all your thoughts below!

