Nicki Minaj ‘Was Rattled’ By Remy Ma’s Diss Track — She ‘Felt Every Emotion’

Yikes. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how Nicki Minaj is feeling after hearing Remy Ma’s wild dis track, and unfortunately it really got under her skin.

Nicki Minaj, 34, is not exactly thrilled about Remy Ma‘s nasty diss track about her. Unfortunately the singer/rapper is totally “rattled” by the song, sources close to Nicki tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, and might even be feeling a little defeated by the whole thing. Yikes.

“When Nicki heard Remy Ma’s diss track she was rattled and it was just like the scene from ‘Straight Outta Compton’ when Ice Cube disses the members of NWA,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com. “Nicki laughed, got mad and felt every emotion… even defeat.”

So, what’s the plan? Is Nicki ready to fire back at Remy Ma for the diss track? The source shared, “Remy got under Nicki’s skin big time and Nicki is trying to figure out the next best move and potential clap back. And come to think of it, remaining silent about it is also highly on the list as an option.”

As you might already know, Remy’s track was released on February 25. As of February 28 Nicki still hadn’t responded in any way, shape or form — at least not publicly. Needless to say we’ll definitely be keeping out eyes on this major feud!

