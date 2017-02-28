SplashNews

New couple alert?! Nicki Minaj and Future are reportedly dating, according to a claim, Feb. 28! The musicians allegedly got hot and heavy after working on a secret music collaboration together! See the sexy photos and videos of the reported couple!

Future, 33, and Nicki Minaj, 34, are reportedly working on more than just sweet music together! The rappers are allegedly dating, according to MediaTakeOut, who claimed on Feb. 28 that the duo reportedly started getting romantic a few weeks back! It all started when their supposed late night studio sessions for a music collab turned into more than just business, as reported by the site.

Future is allegedly very interested in the female rapper, who is now single after her tumultuous split from rapper Meek Mill, 29, in Jan. 2017. Future allegedly hasn’t felt this strong about a female since his ex, Ciara, 31, according to the site. OMG! Future and Ciara split in Aug. 2014, and it was pretty nasty.

Future and Nicki, dating? — That would’ve sounded bizarre until about 24 hours ago. On Feb. 27 Nicki posted a video where she and Future were sitting in chairs behind the scenes of what appeared to be a video shoot. The pair teased that they were working on a secret project together. Watch the steamy video, below!

🎀 @future 🎬😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Right after that, Nicki took to Instagram, once again, to post another video with Future. In the vid, it looked like they were shooting part of a music video with Nicki in the drivers seat of a lavish car! The Pink Print artist followed up with multiple snaps of she and future sporting massive diamonds and pricey ensembles, like the one below!

#PatekWars 🎥🎬 #Pluto A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

If you take notice, in the photo above, Future appears to be snapping a photo of Nicki’s watch. Well, it turns out that the snap was actually a Snapchat video! On Future’s snap he uploaded multiple videos of he and Nicki’s diamond watches, with the caption, “his & hers.” Was Nicki’s diamond watch a romantic gift from Future?!

While the duo have yet to speak out on their reported music plans, secret project or their “his & hers” matching jewelry, it’s clear that Future and Nicki have been spending some time together. Future even took to his own Instagram to post one of the same pics that Nicki did. However, his caption was what caught everyone’s eye. “Nicki Hendrix” was the caption on Future’s pic, so is he claiming Nicki as his girl?

In case you didn’t know, Future refers to himself as Future Hendrix, a musical persona that penned his latest album name. The new album, titled HNDRXX is set to drop Friday, March 3, and he and Nicki’s social media accounts seem to point out that she may be featured on the record. We don’t know about you guys, but, we’re totally shipping Future and Nicki!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki and Future are dating? Tell us below!

