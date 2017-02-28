The new world trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ has arrived! Chris Pratt debuted the new look at the highly-anticipated movie on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and it is EPIC! Watch and prepare to be obsessed!

We can’t wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, especially after seeing our favorite guardians fighting to become two-time galaxy savers in the new trailer that dropped on Feb. 28! And that giant octopus that came flying out of the sky with the super sharp teeth? That was so damn creepy! We’re both excited and terrified for the sequel to hit theaters. Plus, it looks like we might even get a kiss out of Star-Lord and Gamora!

Chris Pratt took a break from filming Avengers: Infinity War and the Jurassic World sequel to unveil the brand-new trailer for the movie on the Feb. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will hit theaters on May 2, 2017.

A number of teasers and trailers have been released, including one that aired during the Super Bowl. Peter (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) are all back for some fun and adventure. Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone are also joining the cast.

Director James Gunn has revealed that Vol. 2 will pick up just a couple of months after the first movie. “The Ravagers have not gone hard after Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) after he double crossed them with the Infinity Stone,” he told ComicBook.com. “There’s a little rumbling amongst the Ravagers, like, ‘Where does Yondu’s allegiance lay here? Is he going soft on Quill? So, the Ravagers have to make a decision of what they’re gonna do about Yondu and I think Kraglin is a key part of that.”

