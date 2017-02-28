Melania Trump Stuns In Sparkling Black Outfit As Donald Addresses Joint Session

REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump knows how to make an entrance! Dressed in a sparkling black overcoat that cinched her waist with a chunky buckle, the First Lady gracefully made her way into the House Chamber to support her hubby’s joint session speech. Check it out!

Even if you’re not a fan of Donald Trump, 70, you’ve got to give his wife serious props for always looking so glamorous! On this monumental night, Melania Trump, 46, turned heads in a sparkly black collared coat with a thick buckle showcasing her petite frame. The deep V-neck line is SO in fashion right now! Aside from her style, we couldn’t help but notice how lovingly she gazed upon Donald as he began his joint session speech with congress in Washington D.C — a historic address that could change the course of American history.

So far, the President has addressed ObamaCare (which he called a “disaster”), ISIS, and immigration. We agree with SOME of his points, like the White House should devise a concrete plan to get rid of ISIS. As for immigration, though, his policies are still extremely controversial. As the First Lady watched her husband in action, she sat next to Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, two women who were widowed after their police officer husbands were killed on the job by an illegal immigrant during a shooting rampage in 2014. Also sitting close by is Jamiel Shaw Sr., a man whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant gang member at 17 years old.

Other guests the Trumps invited to the event include former Justice Antonin Scalia’s widow Maureen Scalia, master’s student at the University of South Florida Denisha Merriweather who supports school choice, and Megan and John Crowley who started a pharmaceutical company to find a cure for their childrens’ disease. This is definitely the it-crowd you want to impress!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Melania’s black ensemble? Would you wear it?

