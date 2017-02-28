Fat Tuesday: Watch The Parades, Parties & More From The Last Day Of Mardi Gras

You don’t want to miss this! Mardi Gras in New Orleans is coming to an end, BUT you can catch all of the action right here! The last day of Mardi Gras is TODAY, Feb. 28, and it’s called ‘Fat Tuesday.’ The exciting day consists of wild parties, exciting parades, delicious food, and so much more! Watch the celebrations here!

It’s officially Fat Tuesday… Do you know what that means? — It’s time to party! Feb. 28, 2017 marks the last day of Mardi Gras, which means the streets of New Orleans will be packed with party goers in lavish costumes, amazing parade floats and BEADS, of course. You can watch the festivities in the live stream above, or there’s a few other ways to catch the action from all angles:

CLICK HERE to access multiple live streams where you can choose your favorite;

CLICK HERE to check out a live stream straight from Bourbon Street via Earth Cam;

And, if you’re a fan of DeMarcus Cousins, 26, of the New Orleans Pelicans, just like we are, then check him out enjoying the Mardi Gras celebrations!

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is a weeks long “Carnival Season” that spanned from Jan. 6 – Feb. 28 this year. The last day of the season is named Fat Tuesday because Christians would feast on food in their house on the last day before Ash Wednesday [which is the start of the 40 days of Lent leading up to Easter Sunday].

There are multiple parades that are set to take place on Feb. 28 including, the Krewe of Zulu, Krewe of Rex, Krewe of Elks New Orleans, and Krewe of Crescent City. People from all over the world travel to New Orleans to watch the parades, and there are even celebrations held in other locations. You’ll see party goers in colorful costumes with beads and feathers, and most of the attire is handmade!

The celebrations will end when the clock strikes midnight in New Orleans. At that time, police on horseback will do a ceremonial clearing of parties on Bourbon Street to symbolize the official end of Carnival Season before lent begins on Ash Wednesday. Be sure to check out all of the fun celebrations in the live streams above, before it’s too late!

