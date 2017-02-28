Malia Obama Reveals Her Ombre Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

SplashNews

Malia Obama is one busy bee in NYC! On top of interning at the Weinstein company, she also managed to squeeze in a glamorous salon session. The go-getter teen was spotted out with sexy ombre locks that ought to give you serious hair envy! Check it out!

Everyone knows you work your best when you FEEL your best! The definition of success, at least in our terms, is killing it at your job with a super cute hairstyle in tow, which is exactly what Malia Obama, 18, is doing. The beautiful teen was spotted arriving to her internship at the Weinstein company rocking a new ombre hair color.

We’ve never seen Malia as a (half) blonde before, but this new look convinces us that she can pull it off so effortlessly. Her locks had a slight beach wave that paired perfectly with Malia’s relaxed and oversized black hoodie. Forget casual Fridays and say hello to casual Tuesdays!

It appears life in the Big Apple has been a total blast for Malia since leaving the White House Washington D.C. The former First Daughter is reportedly making $9 an hour to read and pitch scripts at the Weinstein company. That’s a HUGE deal for a beginner position! But if you think it’s all work and no play for Malia…think again! Proud father Barack Obama recently visited his daughter in NYC for a little R&R, which included seeing a play on Broadway.

Try as she might to blend in as a regular teenager, Malia will always have adoring fans wherever she goes. That being said, she’s remained seriously grounded since arriving in NYC — and it shows in her work ethic! Malia always arrives at her internship on time and consistently impresses us with her chic style. Malia loves the cute-meets-comfy look, usually sporting skinny jeans and laid back sneakers underneath a heavy winter coat.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Malia’s ombre hair color? Should she go completely blonde?

