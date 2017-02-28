Lauren London ‘Fat’ Shamed For Baby Weight Gain & Fans Are Outraged: See Emotional Tweets

FameFlyNet

WHAT is wrong with the world? After lying low since the birth of her son in September, Lauren London made a rare public appearance on Feb. 27 only to find herself trending on Twitter for being — get this — ‘fat!’ You better believe the new mom’s fans started rightfully freaking when they saw all the hate!

Lauren London, 32, stepped out with BF Nipsey Hussle, 31, to attend a Lakers game on Feb. 27. And some people were apparently astonished to find that the actress has not lost all of her baby weight yet. Big frickin’ deal, right? Well, for some it WAS as London started trending on Twitter for being “fat!” Luckily her dedicated fans rushed to her defense, slamming the trolls for their insensitivity and downright ignorance. You tell ’em!

If Lauren London is fat then I’m a MF whale… I bet she’s not struggling to come up with tomorrow’s rent like the rest of you bitches… — Petty Labelle (@YoooooooSheNice) February 28, 2017

Got excited seeing Lauren London trending, then disappointed at the reason… the disrespect is so real smh — J.Blake (@JBlake_03) February 28, 2017

You’re mad a Lauren London for retaining baby weight AND you get mad at celebs who get body sculpting right after birth? — Tiffany Flowers (@MsFlowersTweets) February 28, 2017

Definitely trynna be this happy 😍❤.. Lauren London happy weight looks so nice on her 😩 pic.twitter.com/xDmus3YIv5 — AmbitiousGirl✨ (@__martymarr) February 27, 2017

It’s the last day of Black History Month and y’all are not about to bash Lauren London cause of baby weight pic.twitter.com/JwgnAGIRMJ — j (@JUSTlNW) February 28, 2017

Can’t believe yall got Lauren London trending due to baby weight but worship these build a body ass bitches..smh! Natural can’t win! SAD — Nestle Black (@cornfedass) February 28, 2017

When you see Lauren London being slandered for gaining weight after having a baby by women who can’t even find their baby daddy pic.twitter.com/GuWJKoREUU — Adonis 〽️ (@WorkaholicsEnt) February 28, 2017

Lauren London bad af lol hell wrong with y’all. — Kailyn (@unbothered_kay_) February 28, 2017

Lauren London wins alone cause she’s Lauren London. THEN she’s Nipsey’s wifey and got a kid with him?! Oh bitch. Set for life. — 🥀 (@CynRobins) February 28, 2017

Y’all think Lauren London looks fat bc y’all don’t remember what normal women look like anymore. — KUSH PAPi (@KushPapii) February 28, 2017

Seeing Lauren London trending because she has baby weight. Black twitter we’re better than that pic.twitter.com/Ct8oOCmZ8h — sleezy🇱🇷 (@aliciasharpe_) February 28, 2017

Them: “Lauren London had her baby six months ago and she’s still fat” Me: And your mom had you how many years ago? Them: pic.twitter.com/sg6Q8robXP — Triple J👑 (@mochaajaja) February 28, 2017

We could not agree with these Twitter users more! Let’s remember that London literally produced a child just five months ago — but who the heck cares if it was five YEARS ago! The fact that people think they can openly comment on and criticize women’s bodies is not only incredibly disheartening, but also disgusting. London has yet to comment on the commotion, and we command her for taking the high road.

Seriously though, London trending on Twitter for hours after her first post-baby appearance is really sad. And for the record, the artist looks fabulous! Clearly that is a super happy and fulfilled woman sitting in that seat next to her man. If only we could all be so blessed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe some people would fat shame a new mother (or any woman for that matter?) What do you think of Lauren’s fans’ epic responses?

