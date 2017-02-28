Click to Skip Ad
Lauren London ‘Fat’ Shamed For Baby Weight Gain & Fans Are Outraged: See Emotional Tweets

Tue, February 28, 2017 1:56pm EST by 1 Comment
Lauren London Fat Shamed
FameFlyNet
WHAT is wrong with the world? After lying low since the birth of her son in September, Lauren London made a rare public appearance on Feb. 27 only to find herself trending on Twitter for being — get this — ‘fat!’ You better believe the new mom’s fans started rightfully freaking when they saw all the hate!

Lauren London, 32, stepped out with BF Nipsey Hussle, 31, to attend a Lakers game on Feb. 27. And some people were apparently astonished to find that the actress has not lost all of her baby weight yet. Big frickin’ deal, right? Well, for some it WAS as London started trending on Twitter for being “fat!” Luckily her dedicated fans rushed to her defense, slamming the trolls for their insensitivity and downright ignorance. You tell ’em!

We could not agree with these Twitter users more! Let’s remember that London literally produced a child just five months ago — but who the heck cares if it was five YEARS ago! The fact that people think they can openly comment on and criticize women’s bodies is not only incredibly disheartening, but also disgusting. London has yet to comment on the commotion, and we command her for taking the high road.

Pregnant Celebrities: See Hot Hollywood Moms Who Showed Off Their Bare Baby Bumps

Seriously though, London trending on Twitter for hours after her first post-baby appearance is really sad. And for the record, the artist looks fabulous! Clearly that is a super happy and fulfilled woman sitting in that seat next to her man. If only we could all be so blessed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe some people would fat shame a new mother (or any woman for that matter?) What do you think of Lauren’s fans’ epic responses?

