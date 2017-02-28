Lady Gaga Replacing Beyonce At Coachella — Singer Confirms

REX/Shutterstock

Coachella has found a replacement for Beyonce! Lady Gaga confirms that she will be taking the stage to headline the epic show on April 15 and 22. We have all of the thrilling details, right here!

This is the real deal! Billboard initially revealed that an insider leaked the news that Lady Gaga will be Beyonce’s fill-in at Coachella this year, and then, just minutes later, the singer confirmed the new herself on Instagram. Fans were devastated to learn that Bey had to drop out due to how far along she will be in her pregnancy, but Mother Monster is an awesome replacement if you ask us.

Let's party in the desert! 🌴✌️🎤 A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

The source said that the officials that work for festival organizers Goldenvoice and AEG Live were working hard to finalize the new plans to get Gaga to Indio, California, including her massive stage production. Then, an announcement came just minutes later. The plan is to have her headline both weekends, playing the Saturday night spot on April 15 and 22. It’s going to be so epic!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you that Lady Gaga, among others, was being asked to step in and play the show now that Beyonce’s out, on Feb. 23. “Organizers are already scrambling to ask very big artists and Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift are the front runners on the wish list.” It sounds like at least one of them said yes!

We held a vote as soon as Beyonce announced that she was dropping out, and many fans were hoping that T. Swizzle would consider filling in for Queen Bey. So far there is no response from TayTay, but we know that Gaga will do an amazing job. Just look at her Super Bowl halftime show! She will definitely bring all of the drama, sparkle and excitement that Bey would have herself.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lady Gaga is a good replacement for Beyonce?

