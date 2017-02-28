Kim Kardashian Shares Never-Before-Seen Selfies With Her Son ‘Sainty Boo’ — See Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

Get ready for a cuteness overload! Kim Kardashian has dropped some never before seen pics of son Saint West and we are dying at how adorable her little one is. We’ve got the photos, right here!

OMG SAINT WEST!!!! Kim Kardashian doesn’t share photos of her only son very often, so when she does it’s a cause for celebration! The 36-year-old has discovered Instagram’s new carousel function that allows users to scroll through multiple photos on one post and THANK GOODNESS because that gave us three new looks at her cutie. In the selfies, the little one is seen in his blue high chair, and oh boy is he a perfect combination of Kim and hubby Kanye West, 39.

“‘Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through,” the reality star captioned the photos, which show her now 14-month-old son giving a range of expressions from a Kanye-like staredown where he totally shows his inner Yeezy, to a light smile where his eyes light up just like his mommy! It looks like Kim only took these photos as a keepsake of her time with Saint, since she’s in a very rare makeup free moment. That’s something we see even less than Saint, so this really was just some mother and son bonding time. We’re so glad that she decided the pics were just too cute to not to share with her fans, as within hours the pics were approaching 900,000 likes since she posted them on Feb. 27.

Kim and Kanye make the most beautiful babies, as Saint is so darn precious and his older sister North, three, is the cutest little girl ever. We know that the reality star has had a rough go of her pregnancies with both of her beloved kids, so fingers crossed they’ll be able to bring one more adorable child into this world!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Saint looks more like, Kim or Kanye? Or is he a perfect combination of both of his parents?

