Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Surprisingly Unglamorous Workout

Think a millionaire star works out in a fancy gym all the time? Think again! Kim Kardashian did an at-home workout in the late night hours on Feb. 27 — find out her down-to-earth routine below!

Kim Kardashian did a garage workout on Feb. 27, and documented the late night calorie-burning session on Snapchat.

Kim is working super hard to get back to her 115-pound goal weight after having her second baby Saint.

“Night workout… in my garage,” Kim wrote. Videos showed her in a squat position while doing a battle rope arm workout. She also did squat jumps in and out of two parallel ropes on the ground.

She was also seen balancing on an upside down balance ball.

It’s easy to incorporate her garage workout into your routine — you just need some ropes and a balance ball — that’s it!

She tried to work out again the next day, February 28, but her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were seriously stalling!

Kim posted a video of them on their phones, saying: “Look at them Snapchatting, I’m trying to work out…. 20 minutes late…we need to work out!”

“Trying to turn on music!” Kourtney screamed back.

“This is why I work out in my ghetto garage over this gorgeous basketball court,” Kim said, panning around and showing the gorgeous court and the sunny day scenery.

Kim continued to snap: “An hour later, still no one is doing anything. All I want to do is work out!”

By the end of her Snapchat story, the girls were working out, and Kim was showing off some impressive jump rope moves that Khloe and Kourtney couldn’t do!

HollywoodLifers, would you copy Kim Kardashian’s garage workout? Would you like to workout with Khloe, Kourtney or Kim?