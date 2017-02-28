Kellyanne Conway’s ‘Sexual’ Sitting Position In WH Says ‘I Don’t Follow Rules’ — Expert Says

REX/Shutterstock

Kellyanne Conway marches to the beat of her own drum! The Counselor’s ‘sexual’ sitting position in the White House picture suggests she ‘doesn’t have to follow the rules,’ according to a body language expert we’ve EXCLUSIVELY spoken with. Here’s the scoop!

It’s only been a month since Donald Trump‘s, 70, camp officially transitioned into the White House, but Kellyanne Conway, 50, already feels right at home! Voters were outraged by her inappropriate body language inside the Oval Office, as she was kneeling on the couch in the middle of a business meeting. Turns out, her seating position tells us A LOT about her personality! “By sitting this way, she’s saying, ‘I don‘t have to be formal in this setting because I’m buddies with Trump,'” body language expert Patti Wood tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As you probably have already noticed, Donald doesn’t play by the rules either — so why should his campaign advisor? “The standing ritual is part of the White House etiquette — her decision to sit is rude,” Patti continues. “That position is rather sexual. Usually when someone sits this way, their knees are touching. Instead of having her legs closed, they are slightly apart and her knees are slightly outward.” You can practically see up her dress! Maybe if Kellyanne were wearing pants it wouldn’t be so shocking.

Also, it doesn’t help that the President was in the middle of greeting the great leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Feb. 27. It’s not like they were munching on tacos during their lunch break! This was an extremely formal meeting that Kellyanne may have botched by sitting so oddly and texting away on her cellphone. “By choosing to be on her cell phone, she’s not interacting with the others. It shows a lack of team work and equal status.” Seriously, where are her manners?

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Patti? Do you find Kellyanne’s seating position sexual and rude?

