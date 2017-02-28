Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split: Couple Taking A Break After 1 Year Of Dating

FameFlyNet

Oh no! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are no longer together. After more than a year of dating, the couple has decided to take ‘respectful, loving space’ from each other at this time, their reps jointly confirmed. To get more details, keep reading!

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando [Bloom] and Katy [Perry] are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us Weekly in a statement.

This decision by Katy, 32, and Orlando, 40, comes after more than a year of dating. Their romance, which we were huge fans of, kicked off at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. And based on a recent sighting at an Oscars after-party and a photo shared by Orlando, their breakup must have been recent.

Katy and Orlando were actually seen together at two Oscar parties on Sunday, February 26, and on Feb. 27, Orlando posted an Instagram photo with Katy’s dog, Butters. A mighty heart,” he captioned the pic.

Before dating Orlando, Perry was romantically linked to John Mayer before they finally called it quits in 2015. She was also married to Russell Brand from October 2010 to July 2012. Orlando was previously married to Miranda Kerr for three years before they divorced in 2013. They also share a 6-year-old son together named Flynn.

We have to say, it’s so sad to learn these two have called it quits. Especially considering they were once heading for an engagement. “[Bloom] always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways,” a source told PEOPLE. “He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn’t been this serious about a girl since Miranda.”

