Copy Kate Middleton’s Beauty Sleep Secret — How She Fights Wrinkles At Night

We’ve heard about getting your “beauty sleep” for years, but there are actually products that repair and restore skin while you sleep — see what Kate Middleton uses below!

British beauty brand Beuti Skincare is now available in the U.S. and is a fave of Kate Middleton, who was just out in London on Feb. 27 with glowing skin and a sparkling outfit.

Their Beauty Sleep Elixir is one of her faves. In fact, Beuti Skincare’s founder Leila Aalam told us, “Kate loves it so much, she has three bottles on her bedside table.”

Umm, we’re getting some of this ASAP! Kate looks amazing! She was wearing very little makeup at this formal event at Buckingham Palace and her skin looked perfect.

The Elixir has a ton of vitamins, minerals and omegas 3, 5, 6, 7, and 9, so it’s totally nourishing and hydrating.

It’s an all-national blend of oils like camellia oil, chia seed oil, bitter cherry seed oil, strawberry seed oil, pomegranate seed oil, blueberry seed oil, cranberry seed oil, raspberry seed oil, seabuckthorn fruit berry oil, sandalwood oil, lavender herb oil, and geranium flower oil, and also helps to fight inflammation and breakouts. You can use it as an acne spot treatment!

Leila adds: “We have found that so many women suffer from irritated, rosacea-prone, and inflamed skin and wanted to provide products that targeted these concerns in a natural form.”

It also works as a makeup primer — it’s basically an all-in-one to give you perfect skin! No wonder Kate loves it!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Kate Middleton’s beauty secret?

