Justin Bieber & Manager Scooter Braun Get In Epic Wrestling Match — See Who ‘Taps Out’

Boys just wanna have fun! Justin Bieber and his manager, Scooter Braun, got into a little bit of a brawl on Instagram — but which one of them took home belt? You’ll have to watch and see!

Justin Bieber, 22, is a man of many talents, but did you know he’s also a pretty good wrestler? In a new Instagram video, the Biebs takes on his manager and longtime friend, Scooter Braun, 35, in the grass for what looks like an impromptu wrestling session. Thankfully, no one was hurt while the two big kids tackled each other!

The video starts with Justin and Scooter already on the ground and deep into their wrestling match. Scooter has Justin pinned down on his back in the grass, but Justin is using his long legs to fend Scooter off. Eventually it works, as Justin manages to flip a very red-faced Scooter over on his back and pull him into a locked pose. Scooter’s only option? To tap out.

Justin is a fair fighter and lets Scooter free right after he taps on the grass, and the last thing we see is the two friends rolling over to get back up. Hopefully they didn’t get any grass stains on their stylish clothes!

For those of you who don’t know Justin and Scooter’s history, they met when Justin was just 13 years old after Scooter discovered his incredible YouTube videos. Scooter left Atlanta, Georgia and traveled to Canada to find Justin and meet with him and his mom, Pattie Mallette, to convince them to come back to Georgia with him to record some demos. Since then, Justin and Scooter have been inseparable!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Justin and Scooter’s wrestling match? Comment below!