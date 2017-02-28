Courtesy of Instagram

So exciting! Just weeks after his most recent album, ‘Purpose,’ was up for Album Of The Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Justin Bieber looks to be hard at work on his next project. The hunky singer even teased some of his new beats on Instagram — watch the videos here!

Just hours before his 23rd birthday, Justin Bieber ripped off his shirt (look in the reflection of the dark computer screen in the background), and started “making beats” in his studio. Could they be for a new project? It’s possible!

In two separate Instagram videos posted by Justin on Feb. 28, he can be seen toying around with some editing software and various instruments. No other details were given, but if you look closely, you can see the file is called “new vibe with Josh — Arrange.” It’s possible he’s referring to Josh Gudwin, who helped produce Justin’s Purpose, but again, nothing is certain.

Watch the videos below.

Making beats in my studio A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

We’ve been itching for new music from Justin Bieber, so if these “beats” are part of a larger project coming our way, then we will be very, very happy. But even if they’re not, we’ll still love Justin all the same.

We hope he has a great birthday and celebrates his big day surrounded by his close family and friends!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Justin Bieber’s new “beats”? Are you a fan? Are you excited for his next album? Tell us below!

