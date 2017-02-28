Justin Bieber Wants To Celebrate 23rd Birthday For Days: Throwing Biggest Party Of His Life?

It’s his party, and he’ll be fly if he wants to! Justin Bieber is about to turn 23 and he wants to do it in style. That means throwing the biggest bash he’s ever thrown, according to a source who spoke to us EXCLUSIVELY! So what’s the plan for the big 2-3?

“Justin [Bieber] is ready for his birthday and he wants to party! This is basically his last week of freedom before he goes back on tour and since he can get anything he would ever want materialistically he wants to celebrate his birthday with a big party that lasts a few days,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to make something go down that would be bigger than Floyd Mayweather‘s recent 40th bash. He wants it to be celebrity heavy and having a couple women being a part of it wouldn’t be bad as well.”

This sounds like it’s going to be one hell of a night! Justin goes back on his Purpose tour on March 6, so he has plenty of time to party between then and his birthday on March 1. It’s going to be a long few months away from home as he hits up his Australian tour stops, and then moves on to other parts of the world! So what a better time to get down with all his celebrity friends than the present?

So, is Ashley Moore, 23, one of the “couple women” he wants at the shindig? Justin and Ashley were spotted on a romantic hike in Los Angeles on February 28, looking like they were having the time of their lives. A video of their little stroll shows the pair play-fighting and flirting! This isn’t the first time Justin and the Instagram model have been linked, either; in 2013 they had a lunch date together, and in 2014, Justin posted a topless pic of the model on Instagram! They were even spotted kissing in 2015. Safe bet she gets an invite to the craziest party in town!

