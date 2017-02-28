Justin Bieber Reunites With Gorgeous Model Ashley Moore For Hiking Date — See Pics

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Love is in the air! Justin Bieber was seen having the time of his life on a quiet hike with model Ashley Moore. We’re getting total couple vibes from these new pics!

Justin Bieber, 22, is back in the arms of Instagram model Ashley Moore, 23. Well, sort of. New pictures show Justin and Ashley enjoying each other’s company on a romantic hike in Los Angeles, California. TMZ even has video of the pair strolling down the sidewalk just moments before they decided to make a run for it. Towards the end of the video you’ll see a super cute moment between the two, when Ashley flirtatiously shoves Justin and runs ahead of him. Aw!

As you can see in the pictures (click HERE to see), there was a lot of touchy-feely happening during their hike together. In one picture Ashley can be seen grabbing on Justin’s arm as they run alongside each other, while another shows Justin gently touching the back of Ashley’s arm as they walk side-by-side. While they were walking down the sidewalk later on, Justin and Ashley just couldn’t keep their eyes off of each other — and they were both beaming with huge smiles. So cute!

This isn’t the first time Justin has been linked to Ashley. In August 2013 they were spotted on a lunch date together, and in July 2014 he posted a super sexy topless pic of Ashley to his Instagram page. In March 2015, Justin and Ashley were spotted “kissing” and “flaunting” some major PDA on another date together. Hmm!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Justin and Ashley are dating or just really good friends? Comment below!

