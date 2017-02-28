Jimmy Kimmel hilariously teased Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty — the stars of ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ — for their involvement in the biggest gaffe in Oscars history when he gave a play-by-play of how ‘La La Land’ was announced as Best Picture instead of ‘Moonlight.’

It’s a good thing that Jimmy Kimmel, 49, has his own late night talk show, because it gave him the perfect platform to explain what the heck happened at the 2017 Oscars on Feb. 26. You know, the day Jimmy hosted the show during which the biggest mix-up in the history of the Academy Awards occurred. NBD.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host spent the better part of his opening monologue on Feb. 27 describing in detail what happened the previous night when the wrong movie was announced as the winner of Best Picture. Jimmy started by showing a clip of Bonnie & Clyde stars Warren Beatty, 79, and Faye Dunaway, 76, presenting the award — incorrectly.

“See what Warren did there?” Jimmy said when he pointed out that Warren had hesitated before he handed the envelope that revealed the winner to Faye. “He was confused, so he let her read the winner. In other words, Clyde threw Bonnie under the bus. I have to be honest … it’s one of the slickest moves I’ve ever seen. So Faye Dunaway announces La La Land as best picture. Which made sense — it was the favorite to win. So the La La Land producers get up on stage, and a few of them — Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt and Fred Burger — gave speeches. So now I am sitting in the audience watching the speeches. The plan is for me to end the show from the audience, next to Matt Damon, who — make no mistake — whatever confusion there was about who won? Matt Damon lost. He was a loser. He is a loser.”

“But we’re sitting there, and we notice some commotion going on, and Matt says, ‘I think I heard the stage manager say they got the winner wrong,’ which is unusual, but you figure, well, the host will go onstage and clear this up. And then I remember, oh I’m the host,” Jimmy said hilariously.

Jimmy also made it clear to the audience and viewers at home that he in no way had a hand in the ordeal. “As I walked off stage, people started to speculate that maybe I was pulling a prank. Which, trust me, if I had pulled a prank in that situation, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name in the envelope when they opened it. There would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon inside. It was not a prank. And by the way, the producers of La La Land were very gracious, on stage and off. They handled it very well. It was a very amicable custody arrangement. They didn’t even ask for visitation or anything.”

Jimmy also said “when you do a show like this, you aren’t just the host, you’re also the lead detective, the sheriff of the show,” and that’s why he asked Warren some more questions after the Oscars wrapped up.

“For whatever reason, they have two of each envelope,” Jimmy said. “There’s a regular envelope and a backup envelope, just to make it more confusing. The accountants gave Warren the wrong card, and they apologized for it today. So it wasn’t Warren Beatty’s fault. And Faye Dunaway, she made quite a getaway. She read the wrong name and split. She got the hell out of there.” So, seems like Bonnie may have actually thrown Clyde under the bus!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the crazy Best Picture gaffe at the Oscars? Give us all your thoughts below!