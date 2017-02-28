Jennifer Aniston V. Jennifer Lopez: Sexy Plunging Slit Gown Showdown

Courtesy of Youtube/REX/Shutterstock

It’s a battle of the Jen’s! Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lopez have more in common than you might think. For starters, both stars were born in 1969 and are basically Benjamin Button as they seem to be aging backward, they both have an affinity for sexy Versace gowns — and they both showed off their incredible figures in the same exact gown from the fashion label, which begs us to ask the question — who do you think wore it better? VOTE.

This just might be the most EPIC fashion faceoff of all time. Right as Oscar fatigue begins to set in, leave it to the fashion gods to totally revive our energy with this amazing battle. While I’m still lifting my jaw up from the floor after seeing gorgeous, sun-kissed goddess Jennifer Aniston, 48, at the 2017 Academy Awards on Feb. 26 in LA where she showed off every inch of her toned and tan frame in a sexy Atelier Versace couture dress from the Fall 2016 collection, complete with a severe plunging neckline and slit slashed up to her hip, it turns out that she actually wasn’t the first Jen to rock the style — and obviously there’s only one other Jen that could leave us speechless in this silhouette: Jennifer Lopez.



Celebrity Frock Swaps — See Who Fit In An Outfit Change After The Oscars

JLo, 47, rocked the sexy frock at Radio City Music Hall in NYC when she performed in August 2016 alongside her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, where she sported the more skin-baring version of the gown that featured an even more severe plunging neckline. She wore her hair back, keeping the focus on the sexy detailing of the dress, while Aniston opted for sleek and straight locks and added an extra dose of glam to the get-up thanks to a whopping $10.7 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. A nude mesh panel kept the neckline in place on Jen An’s version of the gown.

Always fun sharing the stage w this one… @marcanthony #NoMeAmes #radiocitymusichall #familia A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 27, 2016 at 10:37pm PDT

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Jen Aniston is a creature of habit. When she finds a look she likes, she rocks it to perfection time and time again — and daring Versace slit dresses totally fit into her personal style equation. If I were to say the words “Versace” and “Jen” in the same sentence, all everyone would think about is JLo’s iconic dress from the 2000 Grammys, however, Jen Aniston has a tried and true history with the label, even if it does often fly under the radar.

So, that leaves us with the most epic Sophie’s choice of the 2017 awards season: who wore the Versace dress better, Jen or Jen?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.