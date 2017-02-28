Jennifer Aniston’s Sunglasses Stolen During Oscars Skit? She Thought She’d Get Them Back

Image Courtesy of ABC

Uh oh! Jennifer Aniston may have been laughing and playing along when she gave a tourist her sunglasses during an Oscars sketch, but she doesn’t find it funny anymore! We’ve got the details on how she thought she’d get them back, when instead the awards crasher made off with her shades.

Poor Jennifer Aniston! She tried to be a good sport during pal Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars sketch where he brought in a slew of unsuspecting tourists to the event and now she’s out her favorite pair of sunglasses! When the host found out that crashers Gary Coe and Vicki Vines were engaged, he quipped to nearby Jen to give them a wedding present, asking her for “something out of your purse.” Since her handbag was really small, all she had were her $695 Sama sunglasses which she passed forward and Vicki immediately put them on, looking like a rock star. Then she moved along to meet her idol Denzel Washington and never gave them back to Jen!

“It just kind of happened — and the woman walked off, keeping the sunnies,’’ a source tells Page Six. The 48-year-old star thought that Jimmy had pre-planned the skit and she would be getting her shades back after that cute moment. She didn’t know that the whole thing was completely off the cuff and that Vicki planned on keeping her prized eyewear. “It was supposed to be some kind of skit…(for Vines) to wear them like a movie star or something,’’ the source said. “Then Denzel did the ‘marriage’” on stage, and boom, Jen’s glasses were gone forever.

Jennifer totally has the dough to afford another pair of sunglasses, but what if they were prescription? They probably were because the actress switches between glasses and contacts due to vision problems. Even if they weren’t, she likely had broken them in to where they fit her face perfectly. Finding the perfect pair of sunnies is really hard, so we can see why Jen is bummed that Vicki made off with her shades.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer would have played along with the skit if she knew she wasn’t getting her sunglasses back?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.