Ivanka Trump Bares Her Shoulder In Sexy Pink Dress For Father’s Speech Before Congress

Hubba Hubba! Ivanka Trump is bringing sexy back to the halls of Congress, wearing a stylish yet daring one-shoulder gown as her father Donald delivered his first speech before the House and Senate Feb. 28. We’ve got the racy look, right here!

Yowza! Ivanka Trump always slays it with her killer sense of style, and she really outdid herself when her dad delivered his first big address before a joint session of Congress. She shined in a magenta sheath dress that flashed a bare right shoulder with nothing but a black strap in the asymmetrical design. The 35-year-old could easily have headed straight to a fancy cocktail party with the daring look that seemed almost out of place at such a serious and formal event. After all, she was seated next to the wife of a Navy SEAL recently killed overseas, so maybe she could have toned it down just a little.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession pic.twitter.com/vlR1wPHGkK — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2017

Her stepmother Melania, 46, brought glamour in a glittering black suit that was super conservative when compared to Ivanka’s racy style. The First Daughter wore her blonde hair pin-straight and accessorized with just earrings and a simple bracelet, giving full attention to her stunning dress. She showed more skin than anyone else in the room, proving she really is taking her role as a style icon to the next level by wearing such a sexy dress to the occasion.

This was the second incredible look for Ivanka in just one day, as earlier she hit up the White House in a gorgeous red and black pantsuit. She proudly beamed while her father signed two laws helping empower women and give them greater access to jobs in the fields of science and technology.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ivanka’s edgy style at her father’s big speech? Was it appropriate for such a setting?

