Honey Boo Boo Reveals: What I Want To Do When I Grow Up — You’ll Be Surprised

Courtesy of People

Honey Boo Boo has already had two jobs: being a tiny beauty queen and being a reality star, but in a new interview on Feb. 28 she revealed that she has another career planned for when she’s a grown up! Find out her future dream job, right here.

It’s totally normal to ask a little kid what they want to be when they grow up, but what if the little kid is already a reality superstar and a millionaire? Apparently they still have pretty normal dreams! When People asked the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson, 11, what she wanted to do with her life, it had nothing to do with fame and fortune!

“I want to do hair and makeup,” said Honey Boo Boo when asked about the plans for her future. That makes sense, because she began doing pageants an getting all glammed up since a very young age and gushes over her stunning fancy dresses. She even has a special name for the hairstyles she would give her future clients. “He’s going to be like ‘can I get a boo-do’? Can I get a boo-do doll?” she joked. Too cute!

However, Alana has even more in mind, saying that hair would just be her “side job.” “I want to own my own business,” she said, adding onto her explanation. “I’m going to be the owner, so I can go whenever I’m pleasing to.” Girl, isn’t that what everybody wants to do? We love the idea that someone so young already has plans to be a bad ass Girl Bo$$!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Honey Boo Boo’s dream of becoming a business owner and hair and makeup stylist is a good plan for the former reality TV star? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.