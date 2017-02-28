Emma Watson Refuses To Take Selfies With Harry Potter Fans & No One Should Blame Her

REX Shutterstock

Word to the wise: Emma Watson does NOT owe you a selfie. Before you get offended at what might seem like diva behavior, though, give Emma a chance to explain the surprising reason behind her policy. Here’s what she had to say in a tell-all Feb. 28 interview.

Emam Watson, 26, is not afraid to say no to fans who want selfies. “For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters,” she explains in the March 2017 issue of Vanity Fair magazine. “They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.” Yes, that’s pretty frightening if you think about it!

Emma does what she can for fans, though, because she is perfect. “I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have but I just can’t do a picture,'” she says, adding that she might offer an autograph, too. “I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact,” Emma also shares. “When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.” What a flawless human.

