Emma Watson’s Ethereal ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover: Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Gown

Emma Watson is a vision in a white Oscar de la Renta gown on the cover of the March issue of ‘Vanity Fair,’ where she shows off a slew of stunning, high-fashion looks for the occasion.

If like us, you’re anxiously anticipating the release of Beauty and the Beast, you’ll be thrilled to see Emma Watson, 26, on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s March issue, where she opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and what it was like reprising the role of Belle, as she shares what she wanted to convey to the audience.



Inside the issue, the actress shows off a slew of high-fashion outfits from the likes of Dior, Valentino, and Burberry for the black-and-white shoot. Although Emma is in a relationship she won’t talk about her boyfriend to the press. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways…. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act,” she explained.

The star also admitted that growing up in the spotlight with social media has totally changed the game — and that’s why she’s paving her own way. “People will say to me, ‘Have you spoken to Jodie Foster or Natalie Portman? They would have great advice for you on how to grow up in the limelight.’ I’m not saying it was in any way easy on them, but with social media it’s a whole new world. They’ve both said technology has changed the game,” she said.

For more from Emma’s interview, be sure to scoop up the March issue of the magazine when it hits newsstands in NY and LA on March 2, or when it’s released nationally on March 7. Starting March 2, you can download the issue to your iPhone or Kindle.

