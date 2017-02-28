Trump Blames President Obama For White House Leaks — But Provides No Evidence

Courtesy of Fox News

President Donald Trump showed up on ‘Fox & Friends’ on Feb. 28 to, among other things, take a dig at Barack Obama. Trump blamed the former president for the leaks that have come from his office in the last month, but failed to give any evidence to support his claims. Watch here.

Fox & Friends‘ Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt asked Donald Trump to address the recent protests against him at Republican town halls during his Feb. 28 interview. “Do you believe President Obama is behind it, and if he is, is that a violation of the so-called, unsaid ‘president’s code’?” the president was asked. Well, Trump didn’t only place the blame on Obama for that in his response!

Trump says Obama is "behind" the protests at GOP town halls and leaks coming from the White House pic.twitter.com/HAPhHIEtzU — Jon Passantino (@passantino) February 28, 2017

“You never know what’s going on behind the scenes,” he admitted. “I think that President Obama is behind it because his people are certainly behind it and some of the leaks [in the White House] possibly come from that group. Some of the leaks are really serious leaks because they’re very bad in terms of national security. But I also understand that that’s politics, and in terms of him behind behind things, that’s politics, and it will probably continue.”

Trump has only been in office for a few weeks, but already, alleged information from his calls with Mexico and Australia, among other things, have been leaked to the press, which he’s now partially blaming on the Obama administration. It was recently revealed that press secretary, Sean Spicer, has unleashed a new plan, involving the random checking of White House staffers’ phones, to try and control the leaks. So, how does Trump feel about that?

“I would’ve done it differently,” he admitted, despite revealing he thinks Spicer is a ‘fine person.’ “I would’ve gone one-on-one with different people. We don’t have a major leak process here, we have a major leak process in government. I would’ve handled it differently than Sean, but Sean handles it his way and I’m okay with that.”

