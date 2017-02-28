Trump Address: Democrats Give Thumbs Down As He Promises To Repeal Obamacare

Courtesy of Twitter

Oh, snap! Democratic senators and representatives in the audience at President Donald Trump’s Joint Session of Congress speech totally dissed him by giving him a literal thumbs down when he called Obamacare a ‘disaster.’

President Donald Trump, 70, addressed the topic of health care in his speech to the Joint Session of Congress on Feb. 28, a matter he had the day before embarrassingly referred to as “complicated” while meeting with a group of governors at the White House. However, he may have made an even bigger mistake during his speech to Congress by declaring that Obamacare was a “disaster.” In fact, Democrats were so irritated by the way he bashed the Affordable Care Act they actually gave him a LITERAL thumbs down. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF TRUMP’S SPEECH.

Donald Trump calls for repeal and replace #Obamacare gets thumbs down from women and me, too! #jointaddress pic.twitter.com/OqWfIxM8uK — ⚡️Zennie Abraham⚡️ (@zennie62) March 1, 2017

“We will repeal and replace Obamacare and at the same time provide better health care,” Trump said when he brought up President Barack Obama‘s health care plan. “Mandating every American to buy government approved health insurance was never the right solution for our country. The way to make health insurance available to everyone is to lower the cost of health insurance and that is what we are going to do. Obamacare premiums nationwide have increased by double and triple digits.”

“Remember when you were told that you could keep your doctor and keep your plan?” Trump continued. “We now know that all of those promises have totally broken. Obamacare is collapsing and we must act fast to protect all Americans.” Trump then said that action would not be a choice on this matter and called for the Democrats to work with the Republicans on the “imploding Obamacare disaster.” Oh no you didn’t! That’s when Dems gave him the finger (well, the thumb).

Democratic senators and representatives continued to show negative responses as Trump went on and on in his speech, insisting that he will bring down the cost of healthcare, making Obamacare unnecessary.

The day before Trump addressed Congress, Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) totally slammed a leaked draft of proposed legislation that would repeal and replace Obamacare — and since he’s a key member of the GOP in the House, other lawmakers are now bashing the legislation too.

“We didn’t tell the voters we were going to repeal Obamacare but keep the Medicaid expansion,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the former chair of the Freedom Caucus, said. “We didn’t tell the voters we were going to repeal Obamacare and then keep some tax increases. We didn’t tell the voters we were going to repeal Obamacare and start a whole new entitlement. Real simple: we should do what we said.”

The legislation is already so heavily opposed it may not pass with only Republican votes, which means they may need to win over some of those Dems who gave Trump a thumbs down!

