Trump’s Congressional Address: Wild Speech Stuns Trevor Noah, Billy Eichner & More

He’s done it again. President Donald Trump’s baffling, incensing remarks during his first address to the joint session of Congress angered those watching at home, including celebs like Billy Eichner and Trevor Noah. Their reactions to this mess are incredible.

It was hard to keep up with President Donald Trump, 70, during his address to the joint session of Congress on February 28. The speech was typical Trump fare, an aggressive message that rallied hard on everything he believes he’s accomplished thus far in the 40 days of his presidency, and the wild campaign promises he still wants to accomplish.

If that sounds vague, it’s because it all totally was! Comedians like Billy Eichner, Patton Oswalt, and Hari Kondabolu latched on to the president’s nonsensical words with biting jokes about his bizarre promises, like promising to build the wall between the United States and Mexico (it’s going to be “a great, great wall.” They also just couldn’t believe some of what they were seeing and hearing. How about that extended applause literally any time someone speaks? Take a look at what celebs are posting about the joint session address:

REPLACE THE STATUE OF LIBERTY WITH A MONSTER TRUCK — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017

There will be no drugs soon yay — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 1, 2017

After The Revolution, the dude who taught Trump how to pronounce "China" shall be executed. #JointSession — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) March 1, 2017

Oh shit I shouldn't have pledged to drink every time there's tentative applause. #JointAddress — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 1, 2017

Seriously did he just watch the Wire? — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) March 1, 2017

Melania can't even muster a smize anymore pic.twitter.com/eA8FdDCDtp — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 1, 2017

(orange face & tiny fingers covered in fudge)

"..stealing fudge is bad, and stolen fudge should not be eaten…"

*SIXTY SECONDS OF APPLAUSE" — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 1, 2017

watching this reality show slob address Congress I finally understand how hippies felt watching Sha Na Na at Woodstock #JointAddress — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 1, 2017

Guys Trump just opened with Black History and Kansas Shooting and JCC. THE PIVOT IS HERE😳😳😳😳 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 1, 2017

Not just a Great Wall… a Great, Great Wall! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) March 1, 2017

I keep waiting for Elizabeth Warren to jump up and lead all the white dress wearing Democrats in 'Love is a Battlefield' #JointAddress — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) March 1, 2017

Oh boy. The wonderful Ana Gasteyer, 49, maybe won the night by making this 100 percent correct observation about Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, 47. About how long will it take before he and Lucious Malfoy (Mike Pence) go after Harry Potter? Five minutes after this address is over, you say?

You have to admit Paul Ryan makes a good DeathEater tho — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) March 1, 2017

