Trump’s Address To Congress Live Stream: Watch His 1st Speech To Joint Session Online

REX/Shutterstock

Day 40: President Donald Trump gives his address before the joint session of Congress. After a chaotic first month in office, it could be a chance to win over wary politicians and voters — or, it could be a total disaster. Click through to watch a live stream of this important address!

The White House has promised an “optimistic vision” and a “bold agenda” from President Trump when he addresses the joint session of Congress for the first time on February 28 (scroll down for how to watch, starting at 9:00pm ET). But at this point, the country has come to know that that could mean anything. Per the White House:

“During his first Joint Address to Congress, the President will communicate his vision for the future of the country directly to the American people as he moves forward with his plans to take on the many challenges facing this nation. Building on his inaugural address, President Trump will continue to lay out his agenda to Make America Great Again.”

Okay, but what is he going to talk about? In addressing the joint session, the president is finally telling congressmen/women and senators about the policies his administration aims to enact, to their faces. Now they don’t have to learn about it in horror on TV like the rest of us! It’s up in the air what falls under the umbrella of MAGA, but there are a few key things to look out for. Trump is likely to bring up his promise to repeal Obamacare, the travel ban, and how many people voted for him in the presidential election. The usual hits!

The speech likely won’t be calm or controlled, as it’s penned by alt-right White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, who also wrote his inauguration speech. Press Secretary Sean Spicer described the speech as about “where we’ve come and where we’re going.”

Will Trump reassure Republicans that he’ll stick to the conservative agenda and not go off the rails? Will Democrats believe a word he says? Find out this week on the new episode of Trump Addresses Congress!

