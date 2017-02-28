Steve Beshear’s Democratic Response To Trump: ‘Real Leaders Don’t Spread Derision & Division’

Donald Trump stood in front of a joint session of Congress to address them for the first time on Feb. 28, and Democrats are NOT happy with what the president had to say! Steve Beshear’s fuming response to the speech insists ‘real leaders don’t spread derision & division.’ Check it out!

Donald Trump has done it again! And by “it” we mean “pissed off and alienated half of the country.” The new 45th President of the United States addressed a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. and Dems were absolutely seething about what he had to say. Now, they’re shooting back at his spreading of “derision and division.”

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear responded to Donald’s speech from a diner in Lexington, Kentucky, saying “I am worried about the future of this nation.” He then explained that he’s upset that Donald “promised to be a champion for families struggling to make ends meet” but his actions have not done that. Steve blasted Donald for making it “harder for families to have a mortgage,” and picking “a cabinet of billionaires. That’s not being our champion, that’s being Wall Street’s champion.”

Steve reprimanded Donald for being “determined to rip affordable coverage away from Americans who need it,” saying “this isn’t a game, it’s life and death for people.” Steve says Donald acts like “folks at the lower end of the ladder don’t deserve health care,” before explaining that “they’re not aliens, they’re our friends and our neighbors, farmers, construction workers, and entrepreneurs working at high tech start ups” that “woke up every morning going to work hoping and praying that they didn’t get sick because they were just one bad diagnosis away from bankruptcy” before the Affordable Care Act. Steve said Dems would do everything in their power to stop Donald from taking this right away.

As far as Donald’s Muslim ban, Steve slammed him for “ignoring threats from Russia, who’s not our friend,” while refusing our “moral obligation to help those fleeing war and terror,” in the 7 Muslim nations Donald banned. “Trump has all but declared war on refugees and immigrants,” said Steve, who believes “his approach makes us less safe and should worry every freedom-loving American.”

The former Kentucky Governor also defended the press, CIA, FBI, Democrats, and everyone else Donald has attacked, saying that he “needs to understand that people may disagree with him but that doesn’t make them his enemies. He’s eroding our democracy, and that’s reckless. Real leaders strengthen, and offer real solutions instead of ultimatums and blame, and don’t spread derision and division.”

Steve was chosen to confront Donald despite the fact that the doesn’t currently hold an elected office because he successfully used the Afforable Care Act to help his citizens, under the name Kynect, and it has been super popular. What better person to rebuke Trump’s hatred toward the system?

We can’t say we’re surprised by the upsetting speech, although before the big event the president seemed to be trying to unite the parties. Before the speech, a White House brief claimed that Donald “will talk about how he wants to work with Congress to pass a bold agenda,” and that it will be “addressed to ALL Americans AS Americans—not to a coalition of special interests and minor issues.” Apparently that wasn’t quite true.

