‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Inundated With Reality TV Offers: Will She Get Her Own Show?

How bow dah!? Danielle Bregoli, who made headlines for her infamous ‘cash me outside’ rant on Dr. Phil, may be getting ready to flood our TV screen on a more permanent basis — she’s already set up several meetings to get a show of her very own!

Danielle Bregoli, 13, may be getting more than just 15 minutes of fame! The teenager is headed to Los Angeles to take meetings with production companies this week, and there are various possible offers on the table, her manager tells TMZ. Of the seven companies, four are interested in a reality show starring Danielle and her mom, while three are actually considering Danielle for a regular role on scripted series’, the site reports.

After originally appearing on The Dr. Phil Show in 2016, Danielle quickly made headlines for fighting with the audience, urging those who had a problem with her to ‘cash me ousside, how bow dah?” Now, that quote has gone viral. Danielle re-appeared on the show in 2017, and has continued to make headlines ever since.

Of course, she hasn’t exactly been seen in the most positive light. At the beginning of February, she was caught on video getting in a massive fight on an airplane, during which she screamed at and punched a fellow passenger. Then, just this past weekend, trouble found her again — she got into yet another full-on fight with a woman on the streets of Lake Worth, Florida.

It’s no surprise that drama would follow Danielle — after all, she and her mom were only invited to Dr. Phil in the first place because of their tumultuous relationship and the 13-year-old’s wild behavior. In fact, it was recently revealed that police have been called to the pair’s home 51 times in just one year. Well, they’d certainly be interesting to watch on television…right?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Danielle should get her own reality show? Would you watch it?

